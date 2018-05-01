Nicki Minaj is back with her cryptic messages.

The “Chun-Li” rapper asked a seemingly innocent question on Twitter, which sent the Barbz in a frenzy.

Do you guys have a Citi bank card? — Chun-Li (@NICKIMINAJ) April 30, 2018

Many caught on that Citibank is a Live Nation partner, which often offers exclusive pre-sale tickets to their cardholders when the tour goes on sale.

Nicki’s mentions were flooding after that one question. Many Barbz were pleading for her to hold off on the tour announcement so they can put in overtime at work and get them coins in order.

The concerns made the Queens rapper reconsider.

Pre-Sale is only a few days guys. You feel all the good seats will go by then? https://t.co/V3vbRnH3Be — Chun-Li (@NICKIMINAJ) April 30, 2018

Nicki has been using the element of surprise to her advantage. She released “Barbie Tingz” and “Chun-Li” with only a few days notice. The only other thing we know about her untitled album is that she’s premiering two new soundtracks from it at her Saturday Night Live performance.