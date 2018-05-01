During 2018’s Super Bowl weekend Mike-Will-Made-It revealed that Rae Sremmurd’s forthcoming Sremm Life chronicle would come in the form of a triple disc album with solo projects from both Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi, and a collaborative project from them both. The duo has since released two solo singles individually and three collaborative singles with the latest release featuring Travis Scott titled ‘CLOSE’.

The “Sremm Season” finale is finally underway with an official release date for the triple disc album coming this Friday, May 4th. With less than five days away from it’s debut, Rae Sremmurd has also announced official album titles — Sremm, Swaecation, and Jxmtro. In addition, Rae Sremmurd took to Twitter and Instagram today [April 30th] to reveal the cover art for each disc of the triple disc album. Check it out below.