A new report from Page Six reveals that Rick Ross quietly had another seizure last week. Before a performance at B.B. Kings Blues Club and Grill in New York City last Monday, Rick Ross reportedly experienced trouble breathing backstage. Fans of the rapper had to wait an hour for the “B.M.F.” rapper to perform.

Two days before the B.B. Kings show, Ross was spotted ringside at the Adrien Broner vs Jessie Vargas fight in Brooklyn.

Just last month, the MMG rapper experienced a seizure that left the rapper hospitalized for days. Early reports said that Ross was on life support after his March seizure but those reports were denied by friend of the rapper Fat Trel.

Still, the rapper spent days in the hospital while receiving prayers from other artists in the industry via social media with the exception of long time rival 50 Cent who trolled the incapacitated artist with a photo of ‘Rocky IV’ character Ivan Drago who in the film told the media of his opponent Apollo Creed, “If he dies, he dies.”

Rick Ross has had a history of seizures and this latest report further raises concerns about the rapper’s health despite the fact that he was able to perform last week.

In the song “Apple of My Eye” from Ross’ latest album Rather You Than Me the rapper says “Just had a seizure at the Super Bowl. Woke up in the third quarter looking for the smoke.” Also, in the “I’m a Boss” Remix, Ross again mentions another experience with seizures. “Had a couple seizures call em’ minor setbacks.”

Still, to our knowledge, the rapper has refused to take any extra time off to learn more about any potential conditions he may have that causes his seizures.