STAMPD Takes Its Time Releasing New Pieces From The “Bleached Dreams” Collection

STAMPD LA aims to mesh decades worth of menswear styles into one extensive collection, offering the new “Bleached Dreams” drop in a series of installments soon to come.

The ’90s influence is hard to miss, with select pieces actually incorporating a “93” motif, and other eras — ’70s collegiate-inspired “Community College” crewnecks, ’80s Daytona vibes on the tracksuits and hoodies — are prominent as well.

Expect Delivery 3 of the STAMPD “Bleached Dreams” Collection to arrive gradually over the next few weeks, having already started as of April 27, at the brand’s Los Angeles shop and online.

Check out the lookbook, starring Kourtney Kardashian’s beau Younes Bendjima, in the set of images below:



Images: Creations of LA