This article was originally published in The Source “Power 30” Issue #273

Freudian

Golden Child Recordings

Production: Alex Ernewein, Daniel Caesar, Jordan Evans, Matthew Burnett, & Riley Bell

Daniel Caesar took the R&B scene by storm. Just two years after the release of his debut EP, the 22-year-old Canadian singer-songwriter enchants with Freudian. Caesar proves that he knows his gospel as well as he knows his R&B. He refashions familiar tunes of Kirk Franklin on “Hold Me Down” and Kyle David Matthews on “We Find Love” – both into a testament to romantic loyalty.

Freudian opens with 2016’s single “Get You” featuring Kali Uchis; “Best Part” with H.E.R. follows. The album is beautifully warm, filled with love ballads sure to make your heart and mind melt. Almost in closing, Daniel Caesar makes amends on “Blessed” (“Yes I’m a mess but I’m blessed to be stuck with you”). Freudian is a breath of a fresh air in the era of synths and “trap&B” with its pianos and guitars. A must-listen for long winter evenings.