Would You Spend $700 On This Versace Soccer Jersey?

Versace has always been a luxury brand first and foremost, but can they tackle the sportswear trend with just as much ease?

That’s the question we’ve been asking here at The Source office after peeping the brand’s new soccer jersey, styled with a simple white base, black stripes, and red lining around the inner sleeves. Further details include Gold and red patches on both chest areas.

So let us know: would you cop Versace’s white soccer shirt, currently retailing for $695 USD at SSENSE?

