BAPE Los Angeles has been going hard since opening up during All-Star Weekend back in February, and they’re about to go Super Saiyan with the shop’s upcoming collab dropping this weekend.

The capsule drop in question is with none other than popular Japanese anime franchise Dragon Ball, arriving in two basic colorways of black and white that feature a handful of the DB all-stars. Joining Baby Milo in the graphic are Master Roshi, Shenron and the show’s main protagonist Goku.

The BAPE® x Dragon Ball capsule tee collection will arrive exclusively at the BAPE Los Angeles store this Saturday (May 5) for $112.