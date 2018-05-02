The two Black men arrested at Starbucks last month for doing nothing have reached a settlement with the city.

Rashon Nelson and Donte Robinson chose not to pursue a lawsuit against the city. Instead they settled for $1 each, asked the city to fund $200,000 for a grant program for high school students aspiring to become entrepreneurs.

“This was an incident that evoked a lot of pain in our city, pain that would’ve resurfaced over and over again in protracted litigation, which presents significant legal risks and high financial and emotional costs for everyone involved,” Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said in a statement.

The city has also invited Robinson, Nelson and their attorneys to submit thoughts and recommendations to the City Solicitor on other ways of promoting equality in public places, including restaurants and retail establishments.