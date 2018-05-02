Kanye West got exactly what he wanted, everyone talking about him. Considering that we’re the Bible of Hip Hop, we have to cover everything Hip Hop related. Even if it’s as stupid as Ye saying, slavery was a choice.

The rapper went on TMZ Live to basically piss more people off. When speaking of slavery he said, “400 years? That sounds like a choice.” The band wagoners are going to “try to understand” what Ye is saying because he went on Twitter afterwards to clarify that he meant slaves were mentally imprisoned. Meanwhile, he could’ve just used those exact words instead of saying slavery was a choice, because it wasn’t.

Anyway, Black Twitter isn’t here for the foolery, and they began dragging Yeezy using the hashtag: If Slavery Was a Choice, which is now the second trending topic on Twitter.

When you a freshman at Slave University and you get assigned to the house #IfSlaveryWasAChoice pic.twitter.com/nACNQdW4e6 — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) May 2, 2018

People have very little knowledge surrounding what really happened during slavery. Slavery was not a choice, the only choice is not taking it upon yourself to actually read about your people and their plight before coming to bogus conclusions like Kanye West. #IfSlaveryWasAChoice — AFRICAN HISTORY (@africanarchives) May 2, 2018

When Massa’s wife asks me, “Why are your children light-skinned?” #IfSlaveryWasaChoice pic.twitter.com/kolduc2EI9 — Ken Lee (@KenniSki) May 2, 2018

When I embezzled a bunch of cotton that my fellow slaves picked and made a brunch fit. #IfSlaveryWasAChoice pic.twitter.com/9Mu7BbYTIP — Reginald Cunningham (@kidnoble) May 2, 2018

When you see a row of unpicked cotton but yo shift almost over #IfSlaveryWasAChoice pic.twitter.com/rjJ0YQJdpN — Thanos’ Other Child (@jimmybsmith99) May 2, 2018

#IfSlaveryWasAChoice

when you thought you and the squad got split up but you see them on the slave ship pic.twitter.com/D3BxcfXVIs — Bundy (@_brianbeckford) May 2, 2018

Massa: I’m sorry but you don’t meet the full requirements for this position. #IfSlaveryWasAChoice pic.twitter.com/knw1jLauJD — TREVON (@trezzy_) May 2, 2018