Kanye West got exactly what he wanted, everyone talking about him. Considering that we’re the Bible of Hip Hop, we have to cover everything Hip Hop related. Even if it’s as stupid as Ye saying, slavery was a choice.
The rapper went on TMZ Live to basically piss more people off. When speaking of slavery he said, “400 years? That sounds like a choice.” The band wagoners are going to “try to understand” what Ye is saying because he went on Twitter afterwards to clarify that he meant slaves were mentally imprisoned. Meanwhile, he could’ve just used those exact words instead of saying slavery was a choice, because it wasn’t.
Anyway, Black Twitter isn’t here for the foolery, and they began dragging Yeezy using the hashtag: If Slavery Was a Choice, which is now the second trending topic on Twitter.
When you a freshman at Slave University and you get assigned to the house #IfSlaveryWasAChoice pic.twitter.com/nACNQdW4e6
When the plantation meeting could've been an email. #IfSlaveryWasAChoice pic.twitter.com/uEf3uz7Ra5
People have very little knowledge surrounding what really happened during slavery. Slavery was not a choice, the only choice is not taking it upon yourself to actually read about your people and their plight before coming to bogus conclusions like Kanye West. #IfSlaveryWasAChoice
Boondocks already covered this. #IfSlaveryWasAChoice pic.twitter.com/QhHteqXBEB
When Massa’s wife asks me, “Why are your children light-skinned?” #IfSlaveryWasaChoice pic.twitter.com/kolduc2EI9
When I embezzled a bunch of cotton that my fellow slaves picked and made a brunch fit. #IfSlaveryWasAChoice pic.twitter.com/9Mu7BbYTIP
When you see a row of unpicked cotton but yo shift almost over #IfSlaveryWasAChoice pic.twitter.com/rjJ0YQJdpN
#IfSlaveryWasAChoice
when you thought you and the squad got split up but you see them on the slave ship pic.twitter.com/D3BxcfXVIs
Massa: I’m sorry but you don’t meet the full requirements for this position. #IfSlaveryWasAChoice pic.twitter.com/knw1jLauJD
#IfSlaveryWasAChoice when ya whole crew got admitted into the same plantation & yall havin a faculty talent show pic.twitter.com/hiaddTUPvP
#IfSlaveryWasAChoice
Kanye West on tmz: pic.twitter.com/BAcw8Qw89e
