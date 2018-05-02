Former San Francisco 49ers safety Eric Reid has filed a collusion grievance against the NFL, according to ESPN’s Dan Graziano.

On Wednesday, Graziano reported Reid hired Mark Geragos, an attorney who is also representing former Niners teammate Colin Kaepernick in an NFL collusion case, to handle the grievance.

Statement on Eric Reid Collusion Grievance pic.twitter.com/Z4eGAADCoE — NFLPA (@NFLPA) May 2, 2018

Reid, who became linked to Kaepernick after they knelt together during the national anthem before games to protest social injustice in the 2016 season, is coming off a strong campaign with the 49ers.

He racked up 66 combined tackles, four passes defended, two interceptions and a fumble recovery in 13 appearances. Players with far fewer stats have been signed and are ready for training camps, while Reid, like Kaepernick, is still unemployed.

Kaepernick filed his grievance last October against NFL owners for collusion, claiming they schemed to keep him off the football field because of his protests, not his football ability.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and Houston Texans owner Bob McNair are among those who have been deposed in the case.

No telling how this will all play out. No NFL team has currently expressed any interest in signing Reid. Seems like another case of collusion.