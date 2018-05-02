Somebody better tell these young’ins that Daz is definitely with the shits.

After putting out the “Crip alert,” which is now being investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department, Daz Dillinger decided to step back in the booth and take aim at Kanye West with — you guessed it — a diss track instructing the Crips and community-at-large what to do when they lay their sights on the controversial and currently unpopular rapper.

Daz announced via IG that he plans to release the new track “FKU” produced by Daz Dillinger.

Let’s see if Yeezus responds to this one.