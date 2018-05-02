[WATCH]Drake And Cavaliers’ Kendrick Perkins Have Beef At End Of Game 1 Of NBA Eastern Conference Semi-Finals

The Drake and Kendrick Perkins beef extended to after Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals series between the Toronto Raptors and Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday.

The rapper and Cavs center got into it during halftime of Tuesday’s game in Toronto, with Perkins being restrained by JR Smith. There were more words exchanged after Perkins’ Cavs pulled out a 113-112 overtime win.

ESPN’s Dave McMenamin shared this video from after the game. Drake appears to be saying that he “didn’t say” whatever Perkins thought he did.

Drake and Kendrick Perkins exchanged more words postgame pic.twitter.com/Z0rdXDe1uL — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) May 2, 2018

Drake, who is from Toronto, is an ambassador for the Raptors and is often in attendance for their games, sometimes mixing things up with opposing players. Perkins was added to Cleveland’s roster late in the regular season but has not played in any postseason games yet, which explains why he was wearing the suit.

The Cavs added Perkins to serve as their muscle and to bring veteran leadership. He certainly is acting as the muscle with Drake.