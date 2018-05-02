New Music Alert: Dreezy & 2 Chainz Are Here To Show Why They’re ‘2nd To None’ [VIDEO]

Working on a sophomore follow up to her debut LP, No Hard Feelings, Chicago rapper Dreezy is here to prove her talent is “2nd To None,” with the release of her latest visual tale.

As one of the Chi’s rising stars, and the face of an up-and-coming femcee generation, Dreezy uses this vibrant, smoke-filled video to introduce fans to a new chapter of her lyrical journey. And with 2 Chainz by her side, she can’t go wrong.

Brought to life by video director Chad Tennies, Chainz and Dreezy stunt with designer threads, hot rides, and a dope beat to match.

While the ATL rapper spits about the sauce he’s got and what he has sitting in the vault, the self-proclaimed Princess of Chicago rap is warning everybody who thought she wouldn’t be a problem.

“This sh-t got em’ shook, I ain’t even that close to reaching my peak/That’s somebody you trying to keep?/Don’t let that n—a come around me/Back on my trouble sh-t, yeah/Ready to rumble sh-t yeah.”

So rappers beware because Dreezy is in the building, and she’s not going anywhere. In fact, she’s just getting started.