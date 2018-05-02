A Netflix producer slapped Harvey Weinstein with a fat lawsuit alleging that he raped her over a five-year period, threatening to ruin her career.

Marco Polo producer, Alexandra Canosa, details the assault in a suit that was filed on Monday in Manhattan Supreme Court. She said the assault began in 2010 at the Tribeca Grand Hotel, and ended in September. The alleged assaults included rape, forced oral sex, and verbal abuse, and occurred at hotels in Los Angeles, Manhattan, Budapest, and Malaysia, the complaint states.

Shortly after he stopped raping her, dozens of women came forward with their own sexual misconduct allegations.

Canosa also alleges that Weinstein “made it clear that if she did not succumb to his demands for sexual contact or if she exposed his unwanted conduct there would be retaliation, including humiliation, the loss of her job and loss of any ability to work in the entertainment business.”

Netflix has yet to comment, but an attorney for Weinstein said the allegations are “deeply upsetting” coming from a professional friend.

Ali Canosa was a friend who had worked for The Weinstein Company for 10 years, traveled the world for the company and held several influential roles; overseeing many projects throughout the years. From someone who has been thought of as a good friend, these claims are not only mystifying to Mr. Weinstein, but deeply upsetting, and they are not supported by the facts.

Check out the full complaint here.