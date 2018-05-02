It is safe to say, Ye just might have beat Quincy Jones for the best interview of 2018.

Just about two weeks ago, Kanye West was spotted by TMZ with The Breakfast Club’s own Charlamagne Tha God leaving his Calabasas office. The sighting was a result of a meeting of the two respective personalities, in the format of an interview which brewed a steep level of anticipation for its release. The hype was so grand, West claimed the nearly two-hour interview obtained a $10 million offer. The Graduation artist exposed the offer via Twitter, his depot for expression, teasing the masses by egging on Charlamagne as being a modern-day Oprah. “the Charlamagne interview just got an offer on 10 million. Yo @cthagod should we hold off for a hundred million??? Jay Virgil Obama Trump and Mental Health. Just a few things that were discussed. Charlamagne the new Oprah,” West tweeted.

Finally, after two weeks additional Yeezy mania, the promising interview was published on Ye’s official YouTube Channel, currently ranked with over 2 million views becoming the number one trending video on the YouTube platform.

Charlamagne sat down with the outspoken hip-hop artist to discuss an array of key topics including the music and fashion industry, his relationship with both Jay-Z and former President Barack Obama, the media, his wife Kim Kardashian, mental health, and many more.

West revealed the dissatisfaction he posed with white media publications when labeled as a “rapper.” Ye says when a white publication places the term rapper before his name, it is not coming from a place of respect but instead creates a belittling experience.

“If it’s a white publication, they use the word rapper, they not saying that in a complimentary way,” West recalled. “They trying to say that to not classify in a Howard Hughes, Picasso, Einstein way.”

He goes on to tell Charlamagne that every time a white publication attempts to elaborate on any of his acts of inspiration, it is flipped into the stigma of crazy. And, because of such behavior, Ye says he is on a mission change the stigma behind the word “crazy” and the overall mark of mental health.

“Something inspired in the wrong context would come off as…I don’t want to say crazy ’cause I also want to change the stigma of mental health period,” Kanye explains. “I have not done no extra study on it. We at the beginning of it. We at the beginning of the conversation. But best believe I will remove the stigma off of the word crazy.”

The derogatory use of the term “rapper” and mental health stigma the majority of media imposes on the persona of Kanye West, is an attempt to minimize the impact and possible worth in his statements according to the Late Registration rapper. “People would take something that’s enlightened, put it in different context and then call it crazy to try to diminish the impact and the value of what I’m actually saying.”

Charlamagne queried West about the purpose of his Twitter hiatus, in which the Chi-town spitter states in quoteworthy form, “I didn’t have a lot to say, I had a lot to learn.” He goes on to embrace his noted flaws and paints his recent Twitter rants as an expression that comes from the foundation of love and also notes how he uses bravery to overcome fear.

The intimate interview takes place at Ye’s Calabasas domain, where the famed producer eventually walks the Power 105.1 personality through his 300 acres of land, a body he plans on developing into an entire community with a goal to become the “biggest real estate developer of all time.” The interview goes on to touch base on Kanye’s relationship with Jay-Z, which clearly remains brotherly, and his accord with Barack Obama post the former president’s act of stamping the “jackass” label in which he reveals he remains a bit bothered about the matter, along with the history of his business endeavors claiming the eventual death of the music industry.

Kanye West seems to slowly, week by week drop a bit of clarity behind his most questioned actions and immoderately perceived rhetoric. How far will Yeezy go to make sure the masses see his vision?

Watch Kanye’s 105-minute interview with Charlamagne Tha God over at YouTube, below.