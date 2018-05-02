Kash Doll went on Instagram Live last night to share her verse that was removed from Cardi B’s record, “She Bad,” featuring YG.

“Either Gucci or Chanel because them my type of toys / If it ain’t about that then kill that type of noise,” Doll raps over the infectious beat.

She reveals that she record the song in January, but she didn’t want to say why her verse didn’t end up on the album. “I don’t even want to talk about what happened with the song, but since it’s about to come out I know I’m going to have to speak on it,” Kash says.

There hasn’t been any public beef between the two, but Kash Doll was critical about Bardi received the Spirit of Detroit award due to the fact that she’s not a native. However, that incident occurred before Doll says she recorded her verse.