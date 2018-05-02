Comedian Kevin Hart took to Twitter today to tweet, “Mind blown … Hurt … at a loss for words and simply in complete disbelief at the moment. WOW.”

Hart was in the spot light last year when he was exposed for cheating on his then pregnant wife. He has since apologize but the trouble was not over. Hart has also been a victim of attempted extortion over a 4 minute and 47 second highly produced sex tape which he and the woman involved claims they did not know was being taken.

The man doing the extorting is a close friend name Jonathan Todd Jackson, also know as J.T.. He is an actor as well who starred in S.W.A.T. , Naked and in Hart’s film Think Like a Man Too; even attending the funny man’s bachelor party.

J.T. has since been charged with two felony counts — attempted extortion and extortion by threatening letter.