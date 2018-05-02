Congrats are in order to one of our favorite Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta couples, as Scrappy and Bambi are expecting their first child together!
Congrats to #Bambi and #Scrappy from #LHHATL. Earlier this week we posted the news that #Bambi was preggers and it’s true! The couple revealed to us that they are expecting their first child together. Bambi is currently 20 weeks, but doesn’t know the gender just yet. _____________________________________ She wanted to wait to announce her pregnancy after experiencing a miscarriage in the past. She just wanted to be safe prior to announcing because they were both so hurt by the miscarriage. _____________________________________ We send our love to both #Bambi and #Scrappy as they expand their family. ❤️
The reality TV stars held off on the announcement because of Bambi’s repeated struggles with miscarriages in the past. Thankfully, this time everything seems to be going smoothly from a health perspective, especially since Bambi’s more than five months pregnant at this point.
Recently, the 32-year-old mommy-to-be took to the ‘Gram to confess that the reason she’s been “ignoring” her friends for months is due to her tough pregnancy, even admitting she can’t even keep her saliva down.
Been ignoring my friends for months 😩 sorry guys 🤮🤢🤤 it’s been a struggle. But I’m soooo thankful for my wonderful husband who has been more amazing than I ever imagined. Thank you Boo… also you’re petty asf for catching me napping with a paper towel in my mouth 😩 if you see me outside it’s because I have to be, so don’t take a pic of me looking a mess please. I’m not looking fine and slaying no pregnancy, it’s obviously slaying me 🤷🏽♀️ #icantevenswallowmyownsaliva 😲🤤
So far the couple hasn’t found out the gender of the child, but we’re sure that’ll change in the near future. Bless up, guys!