‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ Stars Scrappy And Bambi Expecting Their First Child Together

Congrats are in order to one of our favorite Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta couples, as Scrappy and Bambi are expecting their first child together!

The reality TV stars held off on the announcement because of Bambi’s repeated struggles with miscarriages in the past. Thankfully, this time everything seems to be going smoothly from a health perspective, especially since Bambi’s more than five months pregnant at this point.

Recently, the 32-year-old mommy-to-be took to the ‘Gram to confess that the reason she’s been “ignoring” her friends for months is due to her tough pregnancy, even admitting she can’t even keep her saliva down.

So far the couple hasn’t found out the gender of the child, but we’re sure that’ll change in the near future. Bless up, guys!