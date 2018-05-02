Academy Award-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o is set to star in the remake of a classic Hong Kong feature film, nabbing the lead role in John Woo‘s 1989 action flick The Killer.

The original film starred Chow Yun-fat as the assassin, but in a fun twist on the original, Woo wants to remake the movie with a woman in the lead role. For those that haven’t seen it yet, the plot revolves around the aforementioned contract killer, who’s lost all hope after accidentally blinding a singer. He accepts one last hit in the hope of using his earnings to help her, only to be double-crossed by his boss.

Nyong’o recently starred in the critically-acclaimed fantasy films Black Panther and Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her powerful role in 12 Years a Slave. Her work on Panther proved that she can handle herself in an action role, so it’s no surprise why Woo selected her for the leading role.

Peep the original international trailer below for The Killer, and see if you can picture Lupita playing the lead: