Kanye West is continuing to slip further and further into the sunken place. Political beliefs are one thing, but his latest comments during a TMZ interview is something that is objectively disappointing and embarrassing.

In the interview, Kanye West says that 400 years of slavery “sounds like a choice” and the Internet went crazy prompting the hashtag #IfSlaveryWasaChoice.

The recently-released from prison Meek Mill took to Instagram to say “R.I.P Old Kanye” and make public his disappointment with the College Dropout creator.

“To whom much is giving much is tested …. get arrested I guess until he get the message,” Meek posted on Instagram quoting Kanye’s song “Can’t Tell Me Nothing”. He goes on to add, “I feel the pressure under more scrutiny and what I do “act more stupidly” 🤦🏾‍♂️ #oldye #wemissyoubro them bars touched me in my cell!”

This caption came under a photo of early 2000s Kanye amongst the clouds on what looks like a classic airbrush “R.I.P” T-shirt.

Kanye wasn’t let off easy by TMZ employee Van Lathan either, who grilled the rapper for his insulting comments.

“While you are making music and being an artist and living the life that you’ve earned by being a genius, the rest of us in society have to deal with these threats to our lives,” Lathan told Kanye. “We have to deal with the marginalization that’s come from the 400 years of slavery that you said for our people was a choice… Frankly, I’m disappointed, I’m appalled, and brother, I am unbelievably hurt by the fact that you have morphed into something to me, that’s not real.”

Kanye went to Twitter in an attempt to clarify his statements: “the reason why I brought up the 400 years point is because we can’t be mentally imprisoned for another 400 years. We need free thought now. Even the statement was an example of free thought It was just an idea.”

