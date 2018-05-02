Last week we showed you guys a look into an exclusive event that saw rappers Rapsody and Big Daddy Kane on stage together to celebrate hip-hop’s lasting impression on the fashion world, which also previewed the upcoming collaboration between PUMA and MCM. Now you can see a closer look at the silhouettes they’ll be collectively dropping later this month.

The luxury drop came together with both brands coming together to mix MCM’s signature monogrammed leather with the rich quality of the PUMA Suede, offered here in a brown/black colorway and a white/grey option as well. The detailing on both is pretty identical, with each shoe donning gold plates on the tongue in addition to other gold detailing throughout.

The PUMA x MCM Limited Edition PUMA Suede set will drop with a matching apparel collection (seen above) beginning May 24 for around $420 USD. Join the countdown on their official landing page, and check out more images of both shoes below: