Lee Quiñones, the legendary Puerto Rican graffiti artist that OGs may remember from the classic 1982 hip-hop/art film Wild Style, is getting a much-deserved tribute from Supreme, with a set of gear dropping in stores tomorrow.

Lee Quinones in Wild Style. @leequinones A post shared by Supreme (@supremenewyork) on May 2, 2018 at 10:30am PDT

The standouts here include two jackets — one that features a set of matching pants and the other a pair of matching shorts — a range of hoodies and a skate deck. All pieces incorporate Quiñones’ classic mural style, which was always rich in color.

Look our for the Supreme x Lee Quiñones Spring/Summer 2018 collaboration to arrive at Supreme locations and online beginning tomorrow (May 3). Peep more pics below: