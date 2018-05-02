Kanye West released a single over the weekend featuring T.I. titled, “Ye vs. The People” where the Chicago native addressed the backlash he was getting since he started tweeting again.

Tip appeared on Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club to explain what him and Yeezy spoke about before they laid down the track in a mere 45 minutes. The Atlanta rapper asked Kanye why’d he sport the Make America Great Again hat, and his response was “My subconscious spoke to my conscious and it just moved me to wear the hat.”

Later in the interview, T.I. asked The Life of Pablo rapper his views on President Donald Trump’s travel ban against immigrants and refugees from Muslim countries and his response is even more upsetting. “What’s the travel ban?”

Ultimately the two agreed to disagree. Watch the full interview below: