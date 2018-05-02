Sneakerheads have been waiting on the OFF-WHITE x Converse Chuck Taylor collaboration for some time now, dating back to when it was supposed to drop in Virgil Abloh‘s “The Ten” collection. Now, it’s looking like we’ll see the silhouette arrive within the next 10 days.

There’s a lot to love about this silhouette, from the translucent upper and equally transparent ice blue sole to the quotation detailing on the “VULCANIZED” midsole and crisp white “SHOELACES.” The official OFF-WHITE Instagram (seen above) announced that the release is coming “soon” exclusively through their brand and Converse, so whether that’s today, tomorrow or next week is still unclear. However, we do know that the general release is set for May 12 at select retailers like Sneakersnstuff.

Demand for the OFF-WHITE x Converse Chuck Taylor All Star is expected to be extremely high, so sign up directly at Converse.com to have the best chance at copping these grails before they’re gone.

More detailed pics below:



Images: Michael Saintil