Bill Cosby’s wife called Thursday for a criminal investigation into the suburban Philadelphia prosecutor behind his sexual assault conviction, saying the case that could put the 80-year-old comedian in prison for the rest of his life was “mob justice, not real justice” and a “tragedy” that must be undone.

Camille Cosby made her first comments on the verdict in a three-page statement sent to the media through a family spokesman a week after a jury found her husband of 54 years guilty on three counts of aggravated indecent assault.

She said chief accuser Andrea Constand was a liar whose testimony about being drugged and molested at Cosby’s home in January 2004 was “riddled with innumerable, dishonest contradictions.” She echoed Cosby’s lawyers, who contended that Constand framed him to score a big payday.

Camille Cosby compared the dozens of other women who’ve accused her husband to a “lynch mob” spurred on by the media’s “frenzied, relentless demonization” of him.

She compared his treatment to that of Emmett Till, the black teenager who was kidnapped and murdered after witnesses said he whistled at a white woman in a Mississippi grocery store in 1955. Constand is white.

Cosby is on house arrest while awaiting sentencing that could put him in prison for the rest of his life.