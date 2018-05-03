Jhene Aiko stirred up some speculations after she uploaded a picture of herself either getting a tattoo, or covering up an already existing one. Many fans are speculating that she’s covering the tattoo she got of Big Sean’s face.

Spectators are saying that she’s probably getting new ink because Sean’s face is tattooed on her tricep, and the tattoo artist seems to be working on her side. However, the caption on the Instagram story read, “realizing ALL things are temporary. I rejoice in this moment.” Which definitely sounds shady AF.

Furthermore, the couple no longer follow each other on Instagram which led people to really believe that they’ve thrown in the towel. It could just be a rough patch.