Stormy Daniels came out saying that she had an affair with President Donald Trump, which he denied. He then changed the narrative saying he paid a monthly retainer to his former lawyer and fixer, suggesting that a payment to a pornographic film actress was not a campaign contribution.

The POTUS’ comments emphasizes the statement made by one of his attorneys Rudolph W. Giuliani, who said on Fox News that the president repaid his previous legal counselor, Michael D. Cohen, for the installment to the adult film star legally known as, Stephanie Clifford.

Giuliani claims his interview was a strategic move, but it sent Trump advisers in a frenzy this morning. And of course Donnie had to make his commentary via Twitter.

Mr. Cohen, an attorney, received a monthly retainer, not from the campaign and having nothing to do with the campaign, from which he entered into, through reimbursement, a private contract between two parties, known as a non-disclosure agreement, or NDA. These agreements are….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 3, 2018

…very common among celebrities and people of wealth. In this case it is in full force and effect and will be used in Arbitration for damages against Ms. Clifford (Daniels). The agreement was used to stop the false and extortionist accusations made by her about an affair,…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 3, 2018