Cali rapper G-Eazy was arrested at a Sweden nightclub on drug and assault charges over the weekend, causing a little international legal issue for the West Coast emcee.

Eazy, whose real name is Gerald Gillum, is currently locked up in Sweden on assault, possession of narcotics and use of narcotics charges after a wild night at a Stockholm club, where it’s alleged that Eazy was out of control, causing the security guards to attempt to subdue the “Sober” rapper.

Eazy struck one of the club’s security guards several times in the face.

The police arrived and arrested G-Eazy in a drug-induced craze. They searched Eazy’s pockets and found a small baggie containing a white powder substance, later found to be cocaine.

