Gucci debuted the Rhyton Sneaker silhouette as a way to jump on the rising “chunky sole” trend. We think they accomplished the feat pretty well, especially with the recent set of colorways they just dropped.

The leather upper, available in both black and white, is paired with a print of the Italian luxury brand’s signature House Web stripes on the lateral side panel of both options. The gum rubber sole adds an interesting color contrast as well, and plays further on the shoe’s sporty vibe that’s clearly meant to adapt well into the growing union between sportswear and high fashion.

Grab the Gucci Pre-Fall 2018 Rhyton Sneaker right now in their online store, but take a closer look at both colorways below to see all the details:



Source: Highsnobiety