Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade made a special appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to surprise James Shaw Jr., the hero that stopped the mass shooting at a Waffle House in Tennessee.

Shaw Jr. told Ellen that D-Wade was his favorite basketball player, prompting the future Hall-of-Famer to come out and join Shaw on stage.

Wade told Shaw Jr. that he is a real hero, and that the world needs more people like him around.

Shaw Jr. was the hero who disarmed Travis Reinking when he opened fire on the food chain. Four people were killed and many more wounded, but without Shaw there’s no telling how many more people would have have fallen victim to Reinking’s hands.

Since the shooting, Shaw has raised more than $200,000 for the families of the four victims who were killed. But being a victim himself, someone else made to conscious effort to raise more than $200,000 on GoFundMe for Shaw.