Dipset lieutenant Juelz Santana was indicted Wednesday on two federal firearms charges after authorities said he brought a loaded .38-caliber Derringer to Newark Liberty International Airport.

Santana, whose real name is Laron L. James, is accused of possessing a firearm as a convicted felon and attempting to carry a weapon on an aircraft, federal court documents show.

Back in March, Santana attempted to bring a loaded .38 caliber pistol onboard his flight to San Francisco. After his illegal weapon was spotted by TSA, James ran out of the security area to the airport entrance, where he fled in a taxi.

Santana previously had been convicted of a felony drug crime, according to the charging document. His driver’s license and boarding pass, which were left behind, identifying him.

Santana was charged with the federal firearms crimes March 11, turned himself in March 12 and spent nearly a month in custody before posting bail and being released in early April to the custody of his mother.

His court date has yet to be announced