Fresh off the release of his remarkable prison release, Meek Mill is ready to take on the criminal justice system.

The Philly rapper is partnering with Amazon Prime Video to produce a six-part documentary series that will follow his fight for freedom, while exposing the broken system. The untitled documentary will showcase Meek’s life and his career, while demonstrating the negative effects of long probations are having in urban communities.

Each episode is an hour-long will explore how Philadelphia’s criminal justice system, kept him under their thumb for about a decade.

JAY-Z serves as an executive producer alongside, Eli Holzman, Aaron Saidman, Paul and Isaac Solotaroff. The series is expected to premiere in 2019 exclusively on Prime Video.