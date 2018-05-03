Rihanna Says Her and Drake Aren’t Friends But They Aren’t Enemies Either

Rihanna Says Her and Drake Aren’t Friends But They Aren’t Enemies Either

Rihanna graced the latest cover of Vogue and dished about her love life, forthcoming album turning 30, and more.

Interviewer Chioma Nnadi, briefly spoke about the time Drake presented the Bajan princess with the MTV Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. Riri said waiting through Drake’s speech was “probably the most uncomfortable part” because she doesn’t like “too many compliments.” The singer added that there’s no friendship to speak on. “We don’t have a friendship now, but we’re not enemies either,” she said. “It is what it is.”

The full interview is available in its entirety here.