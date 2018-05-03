Rihanna is changing the game one industry at a time. First she got the make up world shook with the release of her diverse foundation from Fenty Beauty. Now she’s gunning for the lingerie business.

Riri has been teasing her forthcoming lingerie collection, Savage, with pictures of curvy models including, Audrey Ritchie, Lulu Bonfils, and Stella Duval.

The official website reports that the bras will go up to a 44DDD, and the panties will be available up to a 3X. While there are sizes bigger than the ones mentioned, it’s still a good look for a brand to be this expansive out the gate and for Rihanna to be attached to it.

The collection will include everyday, wearable pieces, as well as some for special occasions.