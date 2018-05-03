Meanwhile Rihanna has been dominating the fashion and makeup scene with her cosmetic empire, Fenty Beauty, her fans are sitting at the edge of their seats for some Fenty Music.

Her latest release, Anti, was all the way back in 2016 and it’s time for a full-length project from the singer. The good news is that the album is in progress, according to her recent interview with Vogue.

The Bajan singer reveals that the untitled album will be a full-on reggae album. Jamaican-born producer Supa Dups was mentioned as an influence for the new songs. However, it’s too soon to try to figure out a full list of collaborators.

Rihanna did admit that her favorite reggae songs are “Three Little Birds,” “Redemption Song,” and “No Woman, No Cry” by the late and great Bob Marley. Maybe we’ll hear some Marley samples on there, or a feature from Damian Marley.