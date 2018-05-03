Influenced by R&B superstars like Usher and Trey Songz, Brooklyn singer-songwriter Ryan is here to release his debut single “Pull Up”.

“Pull Up” encompasses the best of Ryan. The r&b track features him rapping as well as showcasing his talent as a singer. “I’m just excited to give people good music” he says. “It’s slowed-down beats with ‘90s samples and talking over the record—not even singing. It sounds dope…”. Ryan also admires the Isley Brothers, R. Kelly, and New Edition‘s approach to harmonies and layering.

Ryan is turning his passion for music into a career as a singer- songwriter. He says his love for music all started when his mom surprised him with tickets to see Usher’s 8701 tour. From there he fell in love with classics such as Charrelle’s “Saturday Love” and Mary J. Blige’s “Whats the 411” that rang through his home as a child. Now here he is today with his debut single “Pull Up” and he’s ready to show the world what he’s got!

Do you follow Ryan yet? Make sure you keep up to date with him on all social media platforms and listen to pull up below!

Stay Connected to Ryan:

Instagram