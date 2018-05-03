The New Stadium Goods x Farfetch Partnership Will Make it Easier To Buy Sneakers Online

With the growing popularity of NYC sneaker haven Stadium Goods, a digital business boom for the brand has resulted in a new e-commerce partnership with sneaker/streetwear online market place Farfetch.

Read into the official details of the union below:

VIA PRESS RELEASE:

This partnership is further demonstration of Stadium Goods’ continued innovation in the luxury e-commerce space. The deal expands the global reach of Stadium Goods, allowing merchandise to be showcased in one of the world’s premier luxury fashion destinations. Farfetch’s customers globally will be able to shop from an assortment of Stadium Goods sneakers that are completely new to the platform.

The items curated by Stadium Goods will be part of a new Farfetch sneaker hub that will stand alongside other prominent luxury brands.

