Streetwear rarely gets any better than Stüssy, and by the looks of their latest editorial it’s not too hard to see why.

The shoot, fashioned as a “casting call” styled by Tom Guinness, is a preview of Stüssy’s Spring/Summer 2018 collection, featuring an array of staple pieces that include windbreakers, hoodies, stonewashed tees, and nylon outwear just to name a few.

Check for the latest from Stüssy on their website, and take a look at the preview below:



Images: Will Scarborough/Stüssy