TDE officially kicks off its highly-anticipated ‘Championship’ tour this week, but live music isn’t the only thing that the hip-hop/R&B collective has in store for us.

Given that the first stop on the tour is in Vancouver, the city’s own Reigning Champ decided to pair up with rap’s favorite record label of hitmakers for a small capsule collection that can easily double as merch. Sportswear essentials are the key focus here, highlighted by a set of hoodies, sweatpants, and robes constructed from Midweight Terry and Ringspun Jersey.

The new Reigning Champ x TDE capsule will be available at various pop-up stores on the ‘Championship’ tour, and a general online release goes down on txdxe.com beginning next Monday (May 7) at 10 a.m. PST.

Get a look at the full set below:



Images: TDE x Reigning Champ