Young Dolph has a message to send in his latest music video for “Slave Owner,” off his recent EP, N*ggas Get Shot Everyday.

The video is set on Liberty Land Records Plantation. When he arrives with a ton of strippers in a new Bentley truck, a white man, presumably the plantation owner, says that the rapper will make the plantation a lot of money.

How perfect is Young Dolph’s timing for releasing the visuals for this video, right after Kanye West’s epic rant in TMZ when he said, “slavery for 400 years? Sounds like a choice.” The rapper’s camp said that it’s a coincidence and the release has been planned for months.

Check it out below: