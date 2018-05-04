Avengers: Infinity War is definitely a movie with a lot of suspense, action and high drama. So much so that the movie could be a lot to handle for the causal and average fan to handle. This was the case for 43-year-old Peddapasupula Baasha of Proddatur, India, who suffered a heart attack and died duringAvengers: Infinity War (3D).

According to The Times Of India. staff at Proddatur’s Cinehub Multiplex saw Baasha sitting motionlessly in his seat after the movie was over and the audience was emptying the theater. The staff assumed the man was waiting for the after-credits scene, but when he continued to sit still they went to check on him.

Police say Bassha suffered a heart attack during that famed after-credits scene everyone waits to see.

Reports say the deceased took the day off from his construction job to celebrate May Day (May 1) by catching the latest Marvel flick. And though natural causes are assumed to be cause of death, a “local government hospital” registered his passing as a “suspicious death.”