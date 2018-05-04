After getting a preview from Curren$y himself not too long ago, the New Orleans rapper’s collaboration with Reebok is finally here, and we’ve got your best look at the silhouette.

Spitta’s affinity for fly cars plays a huge part in the shoe’s overall inspiration, even down to the innovative heel jewel made out of moulded chrome. The iridescent toe box is also a key feature that adds a pop of color to a predominantly white base. The look is inspired by those colorful Pilot Talk album covers we’ve grown to love over the years, and the candy green, chromed-out shoe box (which actually opens like the trunk on his whip) is the perfect topping to an overall perfect shoe collab.

Pick up the Curren$y x Reebok Classic Question right now, available over at www.Reebok.com for $170. Get a look at the shoe in its full glory below: