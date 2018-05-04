Desiigner has kept a relatively low profile since the release of his 2016 mixtape New English, other than featuring on a few songs here-and-there. Fans knew that new music from the Brooklyn rapper was on its way, they just didn’t know when exactly.

The “Panda” rapper took to Instagram to unveil his forthcoming EP, L.O.D. (Life of Desiigner) along with the release date, and thankfully it wasn’t too far away. “Dropping at midnight,” the rapper wrote in the caption, just hours before it streaming services.

DROPPING AT MIDNIGHT 🔥🔥🐐 A post shared by Desiigner (@lifeofdesiigner) on May 3, 2018 at 8:55am PDT

You can stream L.O.D. across all streaming platforms.