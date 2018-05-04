Gigi Hadid is speaking out about her latest controversial Vogue Italia cover. She’s heavily tanned, and almost unrecognizable which sparked outrage and blackface accusations.

Hadid uploaded a paparazzi picture that was taken of her the same day of the shoot, showing her natural white skin, suggesting that the image was digitally darkened.

You can see the level I had been bronzed to on set that day. Please understand that my control of a shoot 1. is non existent [sic] in terms of creative direction 2. ends completely when I leave set, and anything done to a photo in post is out of my control fully.

The model did take some accountability saying that although heavily bronzing and photoshop is the photographer’s, Steven Klein, signature, the shoot’s creative direction was poorly executed and that “the concerns that have been brought up are valid.”

Gigi also acknowledges the model industry’s lack of diversity, and claims that she hopes this is a learning lesson for the future.