Kanye West has the Hip Hop community divided with his recent erratic behavior. While some are checking him off, others like Jamie Foxx aren’t giving up just yet.

Foxx criticized TMZ for giving Ye a platform because he believes that something is wrong with him. In Yeezy’s interview with Charlamagne Tha God, he said his mental health was “better,” but the comedian seems to believe otherwise.

Jamie was at a WeHo bar called Employees Only, and shared his thoughts on the Kanye’s slavery comments on TMZ Live. “TMZ know they shouldn’t be doing that sh*t man … They put that boy on display,” Foxx said.

At the end of his rant he said, “Stop making stupid people famous!” But he didn’t mention exactly who he was talking about when he said that.