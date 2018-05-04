It’s the time of the year where High School Seniors are eagerly waiting to hear back from the college of their choice. Jasmine Harrison, 17, got accepted by over 100 schools.

Harrison applied to 115 schools and was only denied from two. Plus the scholarship offers she received totaled to about $4 million, according to Harrison and her mother who recorded the financial offers on an Excel spreadsheet. “At first I could not believe it, but then I was like, ‘Wow.’ I felt honored,” Ms. Harrison said.

Ms. Harrison is an exceptional 4.0 student, and says she felt her confidence grow as she received more-and-more acceptance letters. “I felt if I can get into all of these,” she said, “what else can I get in?”

Jasmine doesn’t have long until she has to make her final decision. “I could go anywhere, and discover who I am,” she said.