Jay-Z is truly about his business. Acording to Variety, Jay-Z’s Roc Nation will launch a new television production division. We all really should’ve seen this coming.

The new venture will be headed by former Weinstein Company executive Patrick Reardon.

“Roc Nation is such an influential and dynamic company. I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to work with them as they expand their brand into television,” Reardon said in a statement.

Some of Roc Nation’s most recent television and film work includes “Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story,” which just premiered at Tribeca Film Festival, and Spike TV’s “Time: The Kalief Browder Story,” which earned a Peabody award.

All indications seems likely that Roc Nation will focus on TV series that will showcase issues within underprivileged communities and possibly black excellence.