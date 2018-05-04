Kanye West‘s endorsement of Donald Trump and inflammatory comments claiming ‘slavery was a choice’ has caused some to severe their ties with the once well-respected rapper.

Detroit radio station 105.1 The Bounce announced during a show on Thursday that it would no longer play Kanye’s music.

“We are over it. We don’t want to hear Kanye’s music, we don’t want to play Kanye on our show, we don’t want to talk about Kanye anymore,”

said hosts Shay Shay and BiGG.

“So we are taking a stand and we aren’t playing his music anymore; we just are refusing to give him a platform.”

His comments were met with visceral disdain from various celebrities and folks on social media. Snoop Dogg dropped a photo of Kanye showing him as a white man and stated, “The new. Kanye well allwhite now way to go dude.”

Meanwhile on Twitter, #MuteKanye and #BanKanyeWest quickly gained traction as people disassociated themselves from the rapper’s music, clothing and concerts.