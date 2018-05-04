Kanye West went back to Kanyeville aka Wyoming, to add the finishing touches on his 5 forthcoming albums, after shaking up the world.

TMZ reports that the luxurious resort is currently closed for it’s off-season, but they had no problem accommodating the free thinker because he’s one of their most loyal, high-profile customers.

Sources say that Ye is cooped up in one of the stand-alone homes with a private entrance, which goes for about $5,000 a night. It is separate from the other suites and has its own private entrance.

Yeezy is set to get a number of visitors, to help him finish up his projects. And from the looks of the Instagram post below, Kim Kardashian is there too. This shuts down all alleged divorce rumors.