Kevin Gates was released from the East Moline Correctional Center in Illinois back in January after serving nine months for a firearm felony warrant. It was previously reported that since Kevin’s release he has been banned from traveling due to his parole officer denying him permission to leave Chicago despite complying with the allotted terms of his probation.

Kevin Gates was set to perform this weekend at the JMBLYA Festival in Dallas, Houston, and Austin, TX. He was also scheduled to perform at next weekend’s Rolling Loud Festival in Miami. He has since officially cancelled his JMBLYA performance in which TI will be taking his place.

Dreka Gates, Kevin’s wife, has since took to social media on Kevin’s behalf to apologize and explain to fans what exactly is going on with Kevin’s legal case. Dreka stated the Illinois Department of Corrections has prevented Kevin from leaving the state of Illinois even denying him permission to travel to California where he and his family live. She explained that they are doing everything in their power to work this out so that Kevin can get back to traveling and touring. She went on to express her gratitude to the fans for their love, support, and understanding also adding that Kevin is, in fact, still in the studio making music to be released soon despite the current circumstances.

The specifics of Kevin Gates’ particular probation regulations have yet to be revealed but we hope for the best in getting this matter resolved whereas many fans are highly anticipating his return to the music scene.